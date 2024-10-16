In mission to save people, civic volunteer goes missing

Kolkata: A tragic incident unfolded in Taranagar village, where civic volunteer Wasikul Islam (35) went missing after risking his life to save over a hundred villagers from the Ganga River’s devastating erosion. Wasikul, a resident of nearby Radhakrishnapur village, was on duty when he noticed severe riverbank erosion along the Ganga. Without hesitation, he rushed to the scene, where numerous villagers were standing perilously close to the edge of the collapsing riverbank. He quickly began evacuating people.



Local witnesses recounted how Wasikul worked relentlessly to move the villagers away when suddenly, a large section of the riverbank gave way and plunged into the Ganga. In the chaos that followed, four individuals were swept away by the strong current. While two were rescued by other villagers using bamboo and sticks, Wasikul and another person were pulled into the river and disappeared.

A search operation involving Lalagola Police and Border Security Force personnel was immediately launched. Despite their best efforts, Wasikul’s whereabouts remain unknown. The BSF has also enlisted the help of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).