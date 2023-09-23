‘In last five months, over 54L got work through job cards’

Kolkata: Bengal has shown the path for other states in creating a record number of jobs under the MGNREGS.



Data show that the number of labourers receiving jobs through job cards increased in the current financial year compared to that of the previous year. The number of man-days also increased.

In 2022-23, around 42.37 lakh people received jobs through job cards while 10.56 crore labour days were created.

In 2023-24, the number of people receiving jobs through job cards went up to 54.57 lakh and 20.46 crore total labour days have been

created so far.

Around 42.37 lakh labourers were working in Bengal with job cards in the year 2022-23. Bengal has emerged as a frontrunner in various domains which include MGNREGS, development of small-scale industries, construction of houses in rural areas, building of roads and skill development among others.

Apart from MGNREGS, the development of small-scale industries, construction of houses in rural areas, the state has performed exceptionally on other parameters, including giving scholarship for minority students, e-tendering and has been most effective in poverty reduction among major states in India. Incidentally, Bengal ranked first in India in providing employment to unskilled labourers and second in the creation of man-days among all states under the 100 days job scheme in the 2021-22 financial year.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development department offered employment to about 1,11,19765 people while 36,41,17876 man-days were created under MGNREGS. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are second and third in the employment of unskilled labourers by engaging 10050834 and 9570803 persons respectively.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday tweeted: “@BJP4India-led Central Government’s revenge politics knows no bounds! They continue to deprive the MGNREGA workers by withholding their rightful wages. But we stand strong in our determination to surmount all challenges and fight for our people’s rights and their welfare.”