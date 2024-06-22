In honour: 30th commemoration of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda held

KOLKATA: The High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in India and the Honorary Consulate of Rwanda in Kolkata announced the Kwibuka30, which was held on Friday at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in association with the Indian Chamber of Commerce. This occasion marks three decades since the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, a tragic event in 1994 that claimed over one million lives. This is for the first time that this commemoration programme is organised in India after Delhi.

The commemoration presents an opportunity to comprehend the historical context of this human tragedy and derive lessons for resolute action against genocide ideology, sectarianism and discrimination. It also serves as a noble cause, reflecting our moral and human duty to honour the memory of the victims. HE Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in India and Rudra Chatterjee, Honorary Consul of Rwanda in Kolkata addressed the students, faculties and

members of the corporate world at the programme. Kwibuka, which means “to remember” in Kinyarwanda, is an annual observance of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. It provides a moment for Rwandans and friends of Rwanda worldwide to reflect on the atrocities, pay tribute to the victims and support the ongoing journey of healing and reconciliation for survivors.

On April 7, 2024, the Government of India illuminated the Qutb Minar with Rwandan flag colours as a gesture to honour the memory of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Also, Dammu Ravi, Secretary Economic Relations of the Ministry of External Affairs, led an Indian delegation to the commemorative event held in Rwanda.