‘In English Bazar constituency, female voters outnumber males’

Malda: Among the 12 Assembly constituencies in Malda district going for the Parliamentary elections, English Bazar alone has registered more female voters than males in the current electoral roll prepared by the district election cell. It has taken January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date for preparing the list. The stats have brought smiles to the faces of the district officials as well as to the female residents of the constituency. From the gender ratio perspective, the figures are highly encouraging.



As per the final electoral roll, there are 142617 male and 144079 female voters in English Bazar. Females are more than males only in English Bazar in Malda. The statistics become more striking when compared to that of 2019 published before the Parliamentary elections when it had 131224 males and 129387 female voters. Following this women started to take it over as in 2021 females outnumbered males by 505 in the final electoral roll brought out just before the Assembly polls.

The district social welfare officials have found it to be very inspiring data. They opined that perhaps it is the result of the various programmes and projects of the government to empower women and tireless efforts to save girl children. Among the other constituencies where male voters are greater in number than females, Habibpur has the lowest difference of only 1127 and Manikchak the highest with 9618. Overall, in the district total voters are 3140963, including 1595612 males, 1545652 females and 95 third gender voters.

Piyush Salunkhe, additional district magistrate, general, said: “This is really fascinating to see that the gender ratio is in such a good state. It also reflects the society that the women are getting empowered. “