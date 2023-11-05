In door-to-door drive, Malda dist admin to enlist migrant workers in ‘Karmasathi’ portal

Malda: The Malda district administration is on a drive to reach out to the migrant labourers to include them in the Karmasathi-Parijayee Shramik Portal as per the state directives.



A database of almost 2 lakh 58 thousand such workers from Malda stranded in different states during the COVID-19 restrictions was received by the district administration from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

During Duare Sarkar’s 7 camps in the district, a total of 1 lakh 96 thousand migrant workers have been included in the Karmasathi Portal.

Now, a door-to -door survey from November 1 to 10 is being done to incorporate the rest of the workers — amounting to almost 61,500. Till November 4, another 13,035 such labourers have been identified by the surveyors. Nearly, 22,940 more migrant workers are yet to be identified and included in the portal by the district administration.

So far, the coverage of Malda district in this regard is 90.84 per cent.

After the major mishap in Mizoram on August 23 where an under-construction Railway bridge collapsed and 23 labourers from Malda lost their lives, a special emphasis was given on bringing the migrant labourers under Karmasathi Portal.

Even the workers now in other states are being registered in the portal through their family members.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The administration is reaching the doorstep of every household so that no migrant labour is left out. The families are encouraged to register for even those who are presently out of home for work.”