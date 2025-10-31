In daring op, Forest dept safely relocates elephant herd

Siliguri: With the aim of preventing human–elephant conflict, the Forest department successfully relocated a herd of 78 elephants from Tukuriyajhar Range to Bagdogra Range in Darjeeling. The challenging operation saw forest officials guiding the elephants through narrow tea garden lanes, rivers, Railway tracks and even the Asian Highway—ensuring their safe passage to a new habitat.

According to Forest department sources, the Tukuriyajhar Forest had reached its ecological capacity. The growing elephant population was causing concern among local residents due to frequent crop damage and fear of intrusion. To restore ecological balance and reduce conflict between humans and elephants, the Kurseong Forest Division decided to relocate part of the herd to the Bagdogra Range.

Forest workers from Tukuriyajhar, Bagdogra, Panighata and Ghoshpukur ranges jointly participated in the effort, assisted by a specially trained elephant squad.

The operation was led by officers Samiran Raj, Sambarta Sadhu, Suraj Mukhia, Manash Kanti Ghosh and Pramit Lal, whose bravery and teamwork earned high praise from officials of the Kurseong Forest Division. “This relocation is not just about wildlife conservation—it’s a true example of coexistence between humans and nature,” said Samiran Raj, forest officer.