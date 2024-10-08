In centuries-old tradition, gold idol of Goddess Durga worshipped

Jalpaiguri: As part of a centuries-old tradition, a seven-inch tall gold idol of Goddess Durga is taken out from the district treasury and worshiped on the day on Navami (the ninth day) of Durga Puja at the Khayer Khal Gosani Devi Temple in Jalpaiguri. Preparations for this unique and historic celebration are already underway, sparking enthusiasm among local residents.



Despite being a one-day event, the worship attracts visitors from far and wide. Special security measures are taken by the administration and police due to the priceless nature of the antique gold idol, ensuring the safety of both the idol and the large crowd that gathers to witness the ritual.

The Gosani Devi Temple is located in the Padmati-I Gram Panchayat (GP) of the Maynaguri Block, about 4 kilometers from Maynaguri town, along the Bhotpatti Road leading to Jalpesh Temple. The temple sits near the Khair Khal (canal), which, according to locals, was named for the abundance of Khair (Catechu) trees that once grew along its banks.

The priest of Gosani Devi Temple, Aneshwar Roy, shared the temple’s history: “Centuries ago, the gold idol of Goddess Durga was discovered in the Khair Khal. The idol is seven inches tall and depicts Goddess Durga in the act of slaying the Asura, flanked by two lions, an Asura and the head of a buffalo. Unlike traditional idols, this gold idol stands alone, without any accompanying deities.”

On Navami, the only day the idol is worshiped, it is placed on the altar after a sacred consecration ritual. Offerings, including the sacrifice of pigeons and goats, are made during the Puja. Following the worship, a symbolic immersion takes place, where the idol is placed in a pitcher of water. The idol is then returned to the district treasury for safekeeping. The festival also draws a large crowd, with a fair held on the temple premises. People from nearby regions, and even distant places, come to witness the unique ritual. On this day, security at the temple is bolstered by both the Puja committee and local law enforcement.

Locals note that the idol of Khayer Khal shares striking similarities with the Maa Dashabhuja idol of Baikunthapur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri and the Rajbari of

Cooch Behar.