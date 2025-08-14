In BJP’s ‘double engine’ rule, women’s screams vanish into silence: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over women’s safety, following the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 21-year-old specially-abled woman in the state. The party also cited a separate incident in Varanasi, where a female student was reportedly molested inside the Banaras Hindu University campus — alleging that even the Prime Minister’s own Constituency is now turning into a nightmare for women.

In a post on X: “PM @narendramodi’s own constituency, Varanasi, has turned into a nightmare for women! Within the walls of the prestigious Banaras Hindu University, a female student was molested and her friends were brutally assaulted while returning from the library.” In another horrifying incident, a video went viral on social media where a 21-year-old specially-abled woman is seen on camera sprinting for her life while bike-borne men chase her down a deserted road. TMC also uploaded the video on its X handle. “The woman was also seen passing right in front of a senior police officer’s residence, but no one lifts a finger. She was kidnapped and raped,” TMC stated on X.

The party attacked the “double standard” of the BJP as it often lectures Bengal on women safety. “This is the sickening signature of @BJP4India’s “Double Engine” governance where women’s screams vanish into silence, predators roam with impunity, and the police are either asleep or complicit. @myogiadityanath’s Uttar Pradesh has become a graveyard for women. And yet, these hypocrites in BJP have the audacity to lecture Bengal on women’s safety? How dare you? Clean up your own blood-soaked backyard before pointing fingers. Until then, spare us the sermons!” TMC added.

The TMC also pointed out that two years ago, a young B.Tech student of IIT-BHU was waylaid, stripped, gang-raped, and filmed at gunpoint.

“The perpetrators were later revealed to be members of the @BJP4India’s IT Cell. If BJP diverted even a shred of the propaganda budget they burn on defaming opposition states towards cleaning up the cesspool in UP, women wouldn’t be forced to live under the shadow of fear,” TMC said.