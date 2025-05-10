In an unexpected twist, Chennai mangoes rule the markets in Malda

Malda: Known across the globe for its luscious mangoes, Malda is currently witnessing an unexpected twist in its fruit markets. Instead of its famed Himsagar or Lakshmanbhog varieties, it is mangoes from Chennai — specifically the Gulabkhas and Paykumani breeds — that are dominating stalls and customers’ baskets alike.

These southern mango varieties are being sold at premium prices, ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 140 per kilogram. Yet, the high cost does not seem to deter mango enthusiasts, who are drawn by the vibrant color and early availability. Vendors in Englishbazar’s Chittaranjan Market confirm that, while Malda’s own mangoes are still maturing on trees, southern mangoes are filling the seasonal void. This annual phenomenon is not new. Each year as Malda’s orchards transition from blossoms to tiny green mangoes, ripe mangoes from Tamil Nadu arrive in truckloads, temporarily taking over local markets. This year, the trend continues as Malda’s mangoes need another one to one-and-a-half months to ripen fully. Currently, they weigh barely 50 to 100 grams and lack the pulp and sweetness associated with their peak season.

Though Chennai mangoes have found eager buyers, not everyone is impressed. “These mangoes lack the signature taste and aroma of Malda’s local produce,” said a local buyer, who described the fruit as more tart than sweet. Nevertheless, with no local alternatives yet, many are satisfying their cravings with these substitutes.

Atul Roy, a fruit vendor in Netaji Market, noted that Gulabkhas has been well-received for its flavour and scent, while Paykumani has drawn mixed reviews. “Every year, we bring in mangoes from the south around this time. People do buy them, though they know the best is yet to come,” he said.

According to Uzzal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, “The district’s own mangoes are still in their early stages of development. Tamil Nadu’s mangoes are in full season now and their availability fills the gap until Malda’s harvest reaches markets.” Deputy Director of Horticulture, Samanta Layek, informed that mangoes are being cultivated on over 31,610 hectares in the district.

This year’s yield is expected to reach around 3.5 lakh metric tons across more than 40 varieties, including Fazli, Langra, Gopalbhog, Khirsapati and Amrapali. With the current heatwave, Malda’s mangoes are expected to ripen faster than usual, offering relief to mango lovers soon. Until then, the district of mangoes will continue savouring the flavours of the South.