In about 2 days, Bidhannagar Cyber PS recovers Rs 1.93L

Taking prompt action in a cyber fraud case, the Bidhannagar Cyber Police Station recovered a total of Rs 1.93 lakh of an employee of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

The victim identified as Prasun Majumdar, who is a resident of North 24-Parganas had submitted a complaint on February 29 of siphoning of Rs 8,19,999 from his account.

For the purpose of increasing the limit of his cheque payment amount, he shared the OTP with unknown fraudsters. Thereafter, Rs 8,19,999 was debited from his bank account through five transactions. The incident took place on February 21.

A case was registered with Bidhannagar Cyber Police Station on February 29. Out of the total siphoned off amount, Rs 1.93 lakh was recovered and further investigation is proceeding. On March 1, the amount was handed over to the victim by Cyber Crime Police Station of Bidhannagar.

Both Bidhannagar Police and Kolkata Police have been sharing tips on how to safeguard against cyber crime on their social media pages.

In the ‘Cyber Didi Says So Funda’ series, Bidhannagar Police on their social media asked people to refrain from disclosing personal or financial information to anyone.