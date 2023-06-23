In a separate case, prime accused of Bhadu Sheikh murder case held

Kolkata: Birbhum District Police on Wednesday night arrested Newton Sheikh who is the prime accused in the Bhadu Sheikh murder case that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Newton was nabbed by the cops of Margram Police Station during a raid to recover arms and ammunition based on a tip-off.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, police were tipped off that several arms along with ammunition were stored at a house in Margram.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the Bishnupur area of Margram. During the raid, police found that Newton had come to his in-law’s house to meet his wife.

Due to the sudden police raid, Newton failed to flee and was nabbed along with a firearm. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

On March 3, 2022, Bhadu who was the Upopradhan of Barosal Panchayat was murdered, when he was sitting on a motorcycle and was talking on his mobile phone at Bogtui More.

Around 8:30 pm, a group of miscreants came there and started hurling bombs at Bhadu and others. After a while when the miscreants left the spot, Bhadu was rushed to Rampurhat Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After a few hours after the murder, several houses of Bogtui village were allegedly set on fire by the followers of Bhadu which led to the death of 10 people.