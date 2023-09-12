In a major reshuffle in state admin, several IAS & 30 IPS officers moved

Kolkata: On a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Spain to seek investment for Bengal, the state government has reshuffled several IAS and about 30 IPS officers in the state administration.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, reshuffled the state Cabinet by changing departments of some ministers and also assigning additional charge of departments to some.

On Tuesday, Mukta Arya, District Magistrate (DM), Howrah, was appointed as DM Hooghly which earlier was Deepap Priya P and who now has been made DM of Howrah.

Shama Parveen, ADM of North 24-Parganas was given charge of DM Jalpaiguri with the incumbent Moumita Godara Basu appointed as Secretary of Health department.

Harishanker Panicker, ADM of West Burdwan was given the charge of IG Registration & Commissioner of Stamp Revenue. Tanvir Afzal, serving as OSD in the rank of Special Secretary of West Bengal State Election Commission was appointed as DM East Midnapore.

Purnendu Kumar Majhi was appointed as DM, West Burdwan. Arun Prasad, DM West Burdwan has been made DM of Nadia. Priyanka Singla, DM, East Burdwan was made Special Secretary in Disaster Management and Civil Defence department. Shashank Sethi, who was DM Nadia, was given charge of Special Secretary Tourism department.

K. Radhika Aiyer, DM Bankura was appointed as Project Director KEIIP while Siyad N, ADM of South 24-Parganas will replace her as DM of Bankura. R. Vimala , DM, Kalimpong was made the DM of Alipurduar.

Surendra Kumar Meena, who was the DM of Alipurduar, is now DM of North Dinajpur replacing the incumbent Arvind Kumar Meena who was posted as DM Cooch Behar. Sh Balasubramaniam T, who was IG Registration and Commissioner of Stamp Revenue, will take charge as DM Kalimpong.

S. Poonambalam, DM Darjeeling and Principal Secretary GTA, will act as DM of West Burdwan. Preeti Goyal, ADM North 24-Parganas will take charge of Darjeeling. Pawan Kadiyan, DM of Cooch Behar was given charge of Special Secretary Finance department. There have been some changes in the rank of SDO level too.

Meanwhile, the reshuffle in the IPS cadre comprised posting of 30 IPS officers, including 10 Superintendents of Police (SP), one Commissioner of Police (CP) and one WBPS officer.

SP of Ranaghat, K. Kannan was transferred to the post of Commandant of State Armed Police (SAP), 8th battalion. He will be replaced by Kumar Sunny Raj, who was the Additional SP of Cooch Behar.

Ishani Paul, who was SP of Krishnanagar Police District (PD) was made the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. She will be replaced by SP of Purba Medinipur, Amarnath K.

Surya Pratap Yadav, who was the DC Traffic in Kolkata Police, was made the SP of Murshidabad PD. Yeliwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, the DC Traffic, South in Kolkata was made the DC, Traffic. Surinder Singh who was the SP, Murshidabad PD, was made the Special Superintendent (SS) in the state Intelligence Branch (IB).

The SP of Purba Bardhaman, Kamanasish Sen was posted as SP of Hooghly Rural. The present SP of Hooghly Rural, Amandeep has been posted in his place. Ananda Roy was made the SP of Jangipur PD replacing V. G. Satish Pasumarthi who has now been made the DC Traffic Asansol Durgapur PC.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, who was the CP of Siliguri PC, was made the Inspector General (IG) of Jalpaiguri Range who will be replaced by C. Sudhakar, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jalpaiguri Range. Mukesh, who was the DIG of Bankura was made the DIG of Murshidabad Range. Rashid Munir Khan, the present DIG of Murshidabad range was made the DIG, Headquarter of the state police. Meeraj Khalid, who was the DIG of Purulia was posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Establishment in the Kolkata Police.

Sumit Kumar, SP of Cooch Behar was posted as the DIG of Barasat Range on promotion.