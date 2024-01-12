In a hurry, youth dies while deboarding wrong train

Malda: A young man died in a train accident while getting off the wrong train while it was moving. The incident took place on Thursday evening at Kumedpur Railway Station under Harishchandrapur Police Station in Malda.

The deceased has been identified as Maulana Samsad Ali (22) of Bagmara Village of Mahendrapur Gram Panchayat.

Samsad was going to Jaipur for work. The father of the deceased, Maulana Javed Kasmi, went to see him off at Harishchandrapur Railway Station but as the train was running late, he returned home. In the meantime, the youth mistakenly boarded the Balurghat Express Train.

Upon reaching Kumedpur Railway Station, he realised that he had boarded the wrong train and tried to deboard from the running train.

In this melee, the youth’s head got separated from the body as it got stuck in the wheel of the train. The Railway police recovered the body at night and arranged to send it to Malda Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Kasmi said: “Samsad was the eldest among his siblings. I came to know about his death through Railway sources.”