In a historic move, tea plantation workers to receive land right docus

In a historic move for India’s tea industry, tea plantation workers of the state are set to receive land right documents (Patta) in the tea plantations.

An official meeting led by the Chief Minister is scheduled for Sunday at the Parade Ground of Alipurduar district. During this meeting, the Chief Minister will personally confer land rights to tea workers from various plantations in Alipurduar district. Another government meeting will take place on Monday in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri district, where Pattas will be distributed to tea plantation workers in the region.

Administrative sources stated that the Land and Land Reforms department has already surveyed ten tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, including Dhekalapara, Bandapani, Kohinoor, Lankapara, Hantapara, Nageshwari, Kilkot, Totapara, and Kumlai. Surplus land has been reclaimed from each garden, and 5 decimal of land will be allocated to each tea garden worker. The first phase will witness the distribution of land Pattas to workers from these ten tea gardens, with subsequent phases extending the process to other tea plantations in North Bengal.

During the Alipurduar public distribution event, five workers from each garden will be called to the stage, while administrative officials will hand over Pattas to the remaining. Approximately 6,000 workers in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts are expected to receive Pattas in the first phase, with the process set to encompass all tea gardens in the near future. Prakash Chik Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP, stated: “I myself am a tea plantation worker. Through Congress and the Left Front government’s 34-year tenure, no one considered granting land leases to tea workers. Even in states like Assam with a BJP government, this initiative has not been taken.

Once again, our government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has set an example for the entire country. Tea workers will undoubtedly bless Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this historic step.”