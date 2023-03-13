In a first, Zoology dept of Univ of Calcutta holds academia to industry interface

kolkata: The Zoology department of Calcutta University is organising the first-ever three-day Academia to Industry Interface Conclave intending to bridge the gap between academics and the industry.



“The academics carry out ground-breaking research within the confines of their laboratories, however, most of the time it is not translated for use by consumers. On the other hand, the industry is mainly concerned about putting their products on the market, with an eye on the profits. So we feel that it is imperative to bridge this gap between the two arms of science and technology,” Prof Ena Ray Banerjee, patron and head of the Zoology Department, CU said.

The three-day conclave that was inaugurated on Saturday will continue till Monday is aimed at giving academics an idea on how to take their translatable idea to the community, to give students an idea about job opportunities and necessary training needed for the industry, to give the industry access to strong S&T (Science and Technology), quality control, skilled manpower from the academia, to connect S&T with the real problems of the society, via community linkage and to bring start-ups and MSMEs (involved in biotechnology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals), who do not have the opportunity to flourish by themselves, to the forefront.

The Science and Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Innovation Cell of Jadavpur University, West Bengal Council of Science & Technology of the state department of Science & Technology and Biotechnology and the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park is acting as the knowledge partners for the event. Academics from various departments of the University of Calcutta are part of the event, making this a truly multi-disciplinary conference.

The conclave is being held at Kennedy Hall, Department of Jute & Fibre Technology, University of Calcutta.