In a first, women to hold Durga Puja using money saved from ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’

KOLKATA: In a first, the women of Ashkanthi village of Belpahari block in West Midnapore are using their money from the



‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme of the state government to organise a Durga Puja in their locality.

Around 150 women of the locality saved money through this scheme and decided to organise Durga Puja with it. Sobharani Chandra, a beneficiary of the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme and one of the organisers of the Durga Puja at Ashkanthi village said: “For organising the Puja, around Rs 1 lakh will be spent. Many school students in the nearby village have decided to financially support us and have shown great cooperation.”

According to Chandra, many school students have saved their pocket money and given donations.

“This year, all the villagers are requested to be present at our pandal. We are organising lunch and dinner for all of them during the festive days,” added Chandra. Additionally, this year the organisers have decided to hold musical shows near the pandal on the four days.