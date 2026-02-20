In a first, TMC forms poll core committees

Kolkata: Newly formed election core committees in organisational districts like Barasat, Jangipur and Berhampore by Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been tasked to iron out differences or resentment, if there are any, among the party leaders at the grassroots level and also to strengthen organisational structure, manage candidate selection ahead of crucial Assembly polls, a few months away from now.



According to party sources, this is the first time the ruling party in the state has come up with the idea of forming poll-related core committees.

These committees are expected to enhance booth-level coordination, dealing with potential challenges the party might have been facing at the grassroots level.

Core committees were established for the Jangipur and Berhampore organisational districts, which fall under the Murshidabad district, to maintain the ruling party’s hold, as it had won 20 out of 22 seats in the 2021 elections. But after the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, some political equations seemed to have changed in some pockets.

Trinamool Congress did not get the expected results in some Assembly segments during the last Lok Sabha polls, falling under those parts where these poll-related core committees have been formed.

Recently, the political scenario changed after Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir was suspended from Trinamool and formed a new party, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP). Kabir on Monday signalled the end of his alliance talks with CPI(M) and ISF and claimed he will lead an alliance that would have AIMIM and six to seven smaller parties to contest 182 assembly seats in Bengal.

TMC earlier had an observer in each district to supervise various organisation-related issues, but this post has been abolished. These committees are part of a strategic move by the party to strengthen organisational structure and to make sure no differences are created among the leaders at the grassroots levels.