In a first, state Khadi Board introduces kids’ dresses for Puja

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) is introducing dresses for children for the first time before the Durga Puja, this year. Khadi dress for newborn till the age group of 6-7 years is being manufactured at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas and Bethuadahari in Nadia district.



Kallol Khan, chairman of WBKVIB, said: “Khadi dress is gaining popularity among the youth and the aged. We felt that children too should not be deprived of the comfort of wearing Khadi clothes. We will be introducing children’s dresses at our eight odd outlets in the city before this Puja.”

Khadi clothes enjoy huge demand both in domestic as well as in the international market, due to its eco-friendly nature. Cotton khadi fabric being hand spun and hand woven makes it comfortable for the consumer both in summer and winter. Khadi for children was conceptualised by Khan who first pitched the idea at WBKVIB board meeting in December 2023.

A WBKVIB official said: “We have not fixed any target for production of Khadi clothes for children for this Puja. But we will make available as much as we can in the outlets to gauge the demand. Based on this, we will develop infrastructure for bulk production and go all out from next year.”

The Board has plans to introduce it in the Khadi Fairs organised in some selected districts including the one held at Taltala Ground at Jodhpur Park in December.

The official added: “We will be organising khadi fairs in 15 districts. First one will be held at Krishnanagar in Nadia from Friday (September 6). The next one at Budge Budge in South-24 Parganas from September 20. This will be followed by Malda, Mushidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, Midnapore, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Hooghly etc.”