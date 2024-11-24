‘In a first since 2011, Private Member Bill submitted to Assembly’

Kolkata: A Private Member Bill has been submitted for the first time in the Bengal legislative Assembly since the Trinamool Congress-led government came to power for the first time in 2011.

Chief Whip of the BJP, Sankar Ghosh has submitted the Bill regarding safeguarding of childhood that deals with lessening the heavy burden on children when it comes to education, environment etc. Factors like school dropout, uniformity in school hours etc are part of the bill.

The Bill has been christened as the West Bengal Protection of Childhood Bill 2024.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said that it was the first time in his tenure that such a private member Bill had been submitted to the state Assembly. He maintained that he would be giving due importance to the Bill.

According to Assembly sources, the Bill may come up for discussion after following proper procedure. At first, the Bill will go before the Law department. Once, it gets the nod of the Law department, the same will be sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following her approval, it will go to the Governor and only after he gives the nod it will come up for discussion in the Assembly.

Since the tabling of the Bill follows a specific procedure, chances of the same coming for discussion in this ongoing session are feeble.

The Winter Session in the state Assembly will start on Monday with the customary obituary reference. There will be a discussion on Constitution Day on December 26 and 27.

A resolution on Waqf will also come up at the Assembly session, though the date of the same has not been ascertained.

There will be a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on November 27, to take further decisions on the schedule of the session.