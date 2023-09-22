In a first, Siliguri Primary School Council to launch website

Siliguri: The Primary School Council, Siliguri, is going to adopt modern methods for the convenience of teachers and retired teachers.



For the first time, the council is all set to launch an official website. The website will be launched on September 26, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, will officially launch the website.

Through this website, teachers can apply for leave. Retired teachers can check on their gratuity details.

“This website will be launched for speed and efficiency of administrative work. This will save time of teachers. As, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, has immense importance in education; therefore we chose his birthday for the launch to pay him a tribute,” said Dilip Kumar Roy, the Chairman of Siliguri Primary School Council.

Earlier, the teachers of primary schools had to visit the council’s office or the offices of the Sub-Inspectors of School (SI) frequently for leave-related issues, documentation issues and other administrative problems.

Even retired teachers faced difficulties in getting their gratuity money due to a lack of information.

Now, all the administrative information will be available on the website. Teachers will be able to see the number of leave and will be able to apply for leave through the website.

They can check whether their leave applications have been approved or not. If anyone needs a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for any work, they will be able to get it through the website. Every teacher has a unique Identity number. They will be able to log on to the website with that number. All the documents related to teachers will be uploaded on the website.

Schools will be able to upload their activities there. Official notices and notifications will also be available on this website.