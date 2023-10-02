In a first, Siliguri College to start campus interviews

Siliguri: For the first time, Siliguri College, one of the leading government colleges of North Bengal, is going to start campus interviews with the aim of providing employment to the students of the college.



The college authorities will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and they have already held a meeting with the CII in

this regard.

“Our college has taken such an initiative for the first time. We want those studying here to leave the college with an appointment letter. Therefore, we are going to sign an agreement with CII for their employment. They will arrange interviews on the campus. Eligible students will be provided with various jobs in different fields,” said Sujit Ghosh, principal of the College.

Students come to college to build their future after school. Those who are talented find their own way. But, many students pass out from college and get confused about their future and are not able to find suitable jobs for themselves.

In view of this, the college authorities have taken the decision. The MoU will be signed from October 10 to 17 once the CII finalises the date.

Initially, placement will be provided in various private organisations, tourism centres, industrial organisations and marketing jobs among others.

Jayant Kar, president of the College Management Association, said: “Many students suffer from depression after passing out from college and if we can put a smile on the faces of some students, we will feel good. Initially, we will tie up with CII, later, we will urge more companies for the same.”

On Saturday night, a meeting was held at the college premises where Pradeep Agarwal, the chairman of CII North Bengal, Samrat Sanyal, Secretary of Himalayan Hospitality Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) along with College principal, Management Committee president and others were present.