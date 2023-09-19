In a first, Siliguri civic body begins video conferencing with boroughs

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken the help of technology to increase efficiency and speed. With the aim of speeding up the borough-wise work, for the first time, a video conferencing system has been incorporated, where all the boroughs will be able to conduct regular meetings.



This will save time and also help resolve minor issues, said Gautam Deb the Mayor of Siliguri.

“This is the first time that the SMC has come up with video conferencing for boroughs. Borough chairpersons will now be able to hold meetings with SMC officials as it becomes difficult for the officials to visit borough offices regularly. This will save time and moreover, we will be able to discuss issues in the monthly board meetings and be able to make decisions faster,” the Mayor added.

The first meeting through video conference with all the five boroughs took place on Tuesday at the SMC office, during which the Mayor instructed all the boroughs to focus on dengue. They were asked to make sure that the conservancy work takes place regularly in all wards. Dengue cases are high in Wards 42, 46, 47, 16 compared to other wards. There are 6 active cases in Wards 42, 46, 47 each.

The Mayor also said that boroughs will be provided funds in three phases. “The boroughs that will do better and faster work will be provided funds faster. Every borough should take this as a competition,” Deb further said.

About Rs 35 lakh will be given in first and second phases to each borough and Rs 30 lakh in the third phase. The SMC is also focusing on Solid Waste Management (SWM).