In a first, poll station in Rashbehari to have PwD election personnel

Kolkata: For the first time, Persons with Disability (PwD) will be made polling personnel at a polling station in Rashbehari under the Kolkata South constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The area goes to polls on June 1.



A total of 8,96,493 voters will be casting their votes across 1095 polling stations under the Kolkata South constituency.

Amongst 1095 polling stations, 266 is under Kolkata Port, 269 is under Bhabanipore, 269 under Rashbehari and 291 under Ballygunge. District Election Officer for Kolkata South Dr Rashmi Kamal on Sunday informed that since its the first time that a polling station will have PWD personnel, they have allotted a polling station with less voters to ensure that they are not overworked. “We have allocated one station as an experiment,” Dr Kamal said.

Out of the total number of electors as per the final roll, 4,77,484 are male, 4,18,986 are female and 23 are third gender. In the four Assembly segments under Kolkata South, 2,38,226 electors are under Kolkata Port, 2,04,326 electors are under Bhabanipore, 2,02,206 electors are under Rashbehari and 2,51,735 electors are under Ballygunge. The 1095 polling stations are confined to about 414 premises.

It was also informed that at about 200 polling stations, where there is good infrastructure available, it will be managed by women polling personnel. However, the list is tentative and will be finalised after security and other aspects are checked.

The Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every polling station to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process. According to Kamal, First Level Checking of EVMs and VVPATs have been completed for the district.

Apart from this, an expenditure monitoring cell has been formed. It was informed that the squads will start inspecting from Sunday onwards. It will include police personnel and election officers.

For each candidate, the ceiling of expenditure in general elections is up to the limit of Rs 95 lakh. Moreover, the district contact centre will be operative round the clock. 1950 is the toll-free number for registering complaints.