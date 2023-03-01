In a first, neurosurgery conducted on elderly at Malda Medical College and Hospital

In a first, neurosurgery was conducted on a 60-year-old patient at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday.

The patient who was suffering from a waistline fracture, underwent neurosurgery for six hours. The condition of the patient is stable claimed medical college authorities. Ranjan Saha (60), a resident of Krishnapally area of English Bazar was admitted at the medical college 23 days ago. He had fallen from a tree and suffered a waistline fracture. The patient was undergoing treatment, but was unconscious, said the hospital authorities.

Principal of MMCH, Dr Partha Pratim Mukherjee said, a team from MMCH, under the leadership of neurosurgeon Dr Ashok Kumar Acharya was formed on Wednesday morning to treat the patient.“There are state of the art equipments and latest treatment facilities available at the MMCH owing to the initiative of the state government. Many people are returning home after receiving free medical services from MMCH. However, until now no neurosurgery had been conducted at the MMCH. However now it is possible as the surgery is successful,”said Dr Mukherjee.