In a first, Malda to issue permission for Kali Puja, fairs online

Malda: For the first time, the district administration of Malda will issue integrated permission to organise Kali Puja and fairs.



This has so far been done for Durga Puja but as per the state directives for the safety and security of the people, permissions are now mandatory for Kali Puja committees. A meeting with all the stakeholders was held on Wednesday.

Further, two integrated Control Rooms in two sub-divisions of the district will be operational from November 11 to 15 round-the-clock. The final date of immersion is November 15 except for some Pujas which have an age old tradition of immersion on fixed dates.Along with the numerous Kali Pujas in Malda, some fairs are also organised by the Puja committees. Four such fairs in the district pull huge crowds every year.

Swapan Kumar Das, Divisional Fire Officer Malda, said: “If the fair committees take permission, we can suggest them safety and security measures and also will guide them to place the right things in the right places. The government also loses revenue if permission is not taken.”

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “All the required measures have been taken for both Kali Puja and Chhath. People advised not to use DJs or illegal crackers.”