‘In a first, Jalpaiguri to get state-of-art solar-heated swimming pool’

Jalpaiguri: For the first time in Jalpaiguri, a state-of-the-art solar panel system will be installed to keep swimming pool water heated throughout the year, ensuring swimming remains possible year round. The West Bengal State Renewable Energy Development Agency (WBREDA) has selected a club in Jalpaiguri to pioneer the initiative as part of a pilot project.

According to the department sources, currently, most swimming clubs and training centres across North Bengal shut down during the harsh winter months, including two international-standard pools in Cooch Behar and Tufanganj, which lack heating facilities. To address this gap, Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College has partnered with WBREDA to implement solar-powered water heating at the Vivekananda Sporting and Cultural Club in Muhuripara, Jalpaiguri town. Since the club lacks sufficient space for solar panels, rooftops of nearby residential buildings are being considered for installation. In exchange, households that provide rooftop space will receive free electricity, while surplus energy will be sold to the state power grid. The engineering college will oversee operations to ensure uninterrupted heating during winter. On Thursday evening, WBREDA Additional Chief Secretary Barun Roy visited the Vivekananda Sporting and Cultural Club, accompanied by Uttarkanya OSD Subhashish Ghosh. Roy inspected the facilities, interacted with young swimmers about their challenges, and held discussions with club authorities. He did not disclose details of the visit publicly. Uttam Pal, secretary of the club, also refrained from stating the exact reason behind the visit but said: “We had invited him long ago to visit our club and see the infrastructure. That’s why he came today with the OSD.”

Parents of several young swimmers have long demanded heated pool facilities, pointing out that similar systems already exist in other states. If successful, the Jalpaiguri project will pave the way for year-round swimming lessons in North Bengal, marking a significant boost for local sports infrastructure.