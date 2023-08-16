In a first in state, Dukpa Tribe member becomes head of Gram Panchayat

: For the first time in the region, a member of the Dukpa Tribe, Sonam Jangmo Dukpa, has been nominated as the head of a Gram Panchayat. Dukpas are the second smallest tribe in the state.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) elected Sonam Dukpa as the chief in the Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat Board, in the Kalkini block of Alipurduar district. The Dukpas, along with the local residents of the remote Buxa Hills, are elated with the decision.

Buxa is located in the Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district. Situated at a height of 2,800 feet above sea level, Buxa Hill is home to 13 small and large villages and the hills of Buxa are home to approximately 3,500 Dukpa tribe members.

In the Panchayat election, Sonam Jangmo Dukpa, a 26-year-old college student, defeated BJP candidate Yanka Dukpa for the Chunavati Adama Panchayat seat in Buxa Hills. The total seats of Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat are 12. Trinamool secured 9 seats, BJP bagged 2, and CPM secured 1 seat. Sonam also received the support of CPM during the formation of the board. Currently, Sonam is a third-year student in the Arts Department of Nani Bhattacharya College, Jaigaon.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Sonam said: “It’s an honor to become the head of the Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat. To fulfill my duty as Pradhan, I have to trek daily from my village Adma to Santalabari and then reach the Rajabhatkhawa GP office by road. The party has shown faith in me. My main aim will be to bring government facilities to every door.”

Tendu Dukpa, a local resident of Buxa Duar, said: “This is the first time we have had a Pradhan of our Gram Panchayat from the Buxa Hills. People of the 13 villages of Buxa hills lead tough lives. As our representative, she will be able to understand our problems and raise her voice for us. We now have our Pradhan in our village where we can communicate our problems.”

Indra Shankar Thapa, a resident of Sadar Bazar, said: “To reach the Pradhan, we had to trek for more than two hours. This has been a significant problem for us over time. Now, this problem is solved as we have our Pradhan from our Buxa Hills.”

Bhaskar Majumdar, district General Secretary of TMC Alipurduar, said: “Our party aims at inclusivity which is why we selected Snighda Saiba as Sabhadhipati of Alipurduarduar Zilla Parishad. Sonam was also selected in this way. Under Sonam’s leadership, not only the people of Buxa Hills but the entire population of Rajabhatkhawa will also benefit.”