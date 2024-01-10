‘In a first in state, artificial nests to boost Hornbill conservation’

For the first time in the state, the Buxa Tiger Reserve is set to witness the creation of man-made nests to foster hornbill conservation in its tall trees. Drawing inspiration from the success of a similar initiative in Arunachal Pradesh, the state Forest department is undertaking this project to bolster the populations of five different hornbill species.

Bebal Ray, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), shared details about this innovative approach after participating in the three-day seventh edition of the Buxa Bird Festival. Ray stated: “This is a significant step. Artificial nests have proven effective in Arunachal. Hornbills, being large birds, require tall trees and ample barks for nesting. Naturally, their nest-building capability is somewhat restricted. We began contemplating this last year and the process will continue with trial and error. We are optimistic that the plans will succeed.”

Observations by the

Forest department indicate that Hornbill birds prefer nesting at least 40 to 60 feet above the ground in Mayna, Beleric, Lali and Sal trees. The department notes a decline in the number of such specific trees, creating a potential crisis for hornbills.

The hexagonally-shaped nests, constructed from waterproof plywood and secured with steel screws (without the use of sticky glue), will be suspended high in the trees favored by Hornbill birds. This method, mimicking the natural hexagonal nests created by Hornbills in tree bark, aims to provide suitable habitats. Each nest will weigh a minimum of thirty kilos. Initially crafted by Anirban Ghosh, a Kolkata resident and government employee with a passion for birds, the project has gained support from the ‘Nature Met Nature Club,’ an organisation actively involved in hornbill research.

Renowned bird researcher Rishin Basu Roy highlighted: “North Bengal, including the Buxa Tiger Reserve, is home to five hornbill species. Currently, we lack information on the hornbill population in North Bengal, but we recognise the urgent need for suitable nesting sites for these magnificent birds.”