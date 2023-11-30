‘In a first in Bengal, Higher Secondary 2024 to have serial numbered questions’

Malda: For the first in the state, the questions of Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, 2024 will have serial numbers as an added security measure. The initiative is to stop leaking of papers as the questions will be jumbled up in different serial numbers, said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), during a preparatory meeting of the HS examination at the Town



Hall in English Bazar.

Further, radio frequency detector machines will be used during the examination in sensitive or very sensitive

venues, he said.

The mobile units of the district level committees going to different venues on a surprise visit will also carry such a device to map any signal in the place to eradicate any possibility of using mobiles or other electronic devices for foul play.

Bhattacharjee further added: “As an added security feature, serial numbers in questions will be put for the first time in the HS examination. Among 60 subjects, including 13 vocational, we have selected 14 as major subjects on the basis of the number of candidates to have serial numbered questions. The competitive exam papers always have this serial number and so we are introducing it in HS also.”

Malda this year will have 132 venues for HS examination under 19 centres. As per Article 144 CrPC, there will be strict vigil to avoid public gathering at the venues.

Bhattacharjee said: “The joint convener of the district has an important role to play while tagging any venue sensitive or very sensitive. These venues will be provided with RFD machines. Surprise visits by mobile teams will also carry such devices. So far, Malda is a sensitive district on the basis of some previous incidents but gradually the tag will be removed.”

The teachers of the district also demanded packed question papers for each examination room as it is done during ‘Madhyamik Pariksha’ of the state to attain more security so that there is no need to sort the bundle of papers for each venue before the exam day at the police station.