In a first, HS Council asks schools to submit practical marks online

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBHCSE) has directed its affiliated schools to submit the marks obtained by the candidates in practical examination and project of Higher Secondary 2024 in online mode.



This is the first time the Council is adopting online mode in this respect.

The notification undersigned by WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee states: “As informed, this year the method of submission of Practical & Project marks is quite different and it will be received through an online process.

Every school has to visit the Council online portal and submit the practical & project marks of the students by using the given user id

& password.” Detailed guidelines have also been published in this regard. As instructed by the Council, the schools have to conduct the practical examination of the Higher Secondary between December 1 and December 15 this year.

Council will distribute the blank answer scripts & question papers among the schools from the predetermined distribution centres

(camps) to be held on November 29.

The method of conduct of the examination has also been informed by the Council.

The schools have to submit the marks obtained by the candidates online between December 4 and December 31. The schools do not need to come to the Council further to submit the

hard copy of practical & project marks this year.

The head of the institution/examiner must be very careful while uploading practical /project marks through the online portal.

For any query related to the HS Practical & Project Examination, 2024 and online marks submission, heads of the institutions are requested to contact the concerned regional office of the Council within office hours.