In a first, government-led nature camp held at Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: For the first time in Alipurduar, a government-led nature camp was organised under the Mission Life programme of the State Pollution Control Board. Previously held in Purulia and Sunderbans, an initiative introduced students to environmental conservation through a 2-day camp at Buxa Tiger Reserve. The camp was set up near the Jayanti Range Office, with 100 students from eight schools in Alipurduar and two from Cooch Behar participating. Over two days, students from classes 9 to 12 engaged in jungle trekking, bird and tree identification, workshops and model exhibitions.

State Pollution Control Board Chairman Kalyan Rudra attended both days, emphasising the impact of the environment on human life and the need for sustainable habits.

Tridibesh Talukder, teacher at Netaji Vidyapith High School and Secretary of Alipurduar Nature Club, said: “For 60 years, private environmental groups have conducted nature camps in Alipurduar. This is the first government-organised camp. Students gained valuable knowledge and a strong message about conservation.”

As part of an innovative approach, the State Pollution Control Board distributed fruit tree saplings to each participating student and their schools. The board will monitor the growth of these saplings and in two years, students whose trees flourish the most will be invited to Kolkata for a special recognition ceremony.

Commenting on the long-term vision of the program, Kalyan Rudra stated: “Mission Life is an ongoing initiative that will continue in the future. Environmental crises are a global concern.

Our main objective is to educate students about biodiversity and sustainable living. Through seven key environmental goals, we aim to inspire students to incorporate eco-friendly practices into their daily lives. Over these two days, they left the classroom and connected with nature firsthand. We hope this experience motivates them to actively protect the environment in the years to come.”

The camp concluded on Tuesday, leaving students with valuable lessons and a deeper commitment to environmental conservation.