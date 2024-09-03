In a first, foresters set up QRT to tackle forays by leopard in tea gardens

Siliguri: The Forest Department has constituted Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to address the issue of rising number of leopard attacks in the tea gardens of the Darjeeling district. This is the first time such a specialised team has been formed in the state to manage wildlife encounters and enhance safety for local workers. The QRT teams are composed of local youths along with tea garden workers trained by the forest department.



The tea belt of Sukna, adjacent to Siliguri, has been experiencing leopard attacks, causing significant concern among tea garden workers. Over the past seven days, the Forest Department has successfully captured three adult leopards. Among these, a four-and-a-half-year-old female was trapped early Monday morning in Mohargaon Gulma Tea estate, baited with goats. Following first aid, the leopard was released into the deep forests of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. Two full-grown male leopards were also caged in the same area last Tuesday and Friday, respectively. The forest department has created QRTs in four key tea plantations- Chamta, Mohrgaon Gulma, Dagapur and Sukna as leopards frequent these areas.

Each QRT is composed of 8-10 local tea plantation workers and youth who have undergone training to handle leopard encounters. The teams are responsible for ensuring worker safety by conducting pre-work checks in the gardens. They use firecrackers and other deterrents to drive leopards away before workers begin their shifts. Additionally, the Forest Department has equipped the teams with searchlights, nets and firecrackers to aid in surveillance and prevention efforts.

Dilip Biswas, Range Officer of Sukna Forest squad emphasised the significance of these teams, stating, “Tea plantation workers have long lived in fear of leopard attacks.

The recent capture of three leopards in cages within a week highlights the effectiveness of our new approach. Our QRT teams, deployed in four tea plantations are specifically trained to monitor and ensure the safety of workers.

They will also check for the presence of leopards before the workers enter the gardens and are prepared to respond if a leopard is sighted.”