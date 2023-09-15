‘In a first, Forest dept to come up with engineering division’

Siliguri: For the first time, the Forest department is all set to get an engineering division, announced Jyotipriya Mallick, Forest Minister of state, at the Bengal Safari Park, in Siliguri, on Friday.



The division with headquarters in North Bengal will work specifically for the Forest department and draw up plans for any development and construction work under the Forest department, including zoos and parks. “This is the first time that the Forest department will have their own engineering division in Bengal, which will be set up in North Bengal. Initially, six engineers will be appointed, including a superintendent engineer,” said the minister while addressing mediapersons.

The Forest department is planning to upgrade Bengal Safari Park into an international standard park. The department has already submitted a master plan in this regard for the next 20 years. The engineering division will be set up for better planning of construction work inside the park. Apart from this, the minister said that new safari buses will be brought to the park before Durga Puja to meet the rush.

“Presently, there are 9 safari buses in the park while there is a requirement of about 20 to 25 buses. Many visitors don’t get a chance owing to less number of buses and so we have decided to bring in more buses,” stated the minister. Initially, 10 buses will be brought to the park, the tender process for which is underway. Meanehile, the minister released guidebooks and a newsletter on the Bengal Safari Park. The newsletter will be released every month.

Located on the fringes of Siliguri, the park is spread over an area of 297 hectares. It is a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was inaugurated by her in 2016.

At present, the park has elephants, Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, barking deer, blackbucks, hog deer, spotted deer, sambars, rhino, gharials, Himalayan black bear, kangaroo and birds. It also boasts of herbivore, tiger, leopard, bear and elephant safaris.