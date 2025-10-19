In a first for N Bengal, Siliguri witnesses ‘Bama Kali’ idol Puja

Siliguri: For the first time in North Bengal, residents of Siliguri have got a chance to witness Goddess Bama Kali, thanks to the Tarun Athletic Club of Subhaspally. The club has created a magnificent 40-feet-tall idol of Bama Kali, inspired by the famous puja of Shantipur, along with an elaborate traditional celebration, maintaining all rituals.

The puja pandal was officially inaugurated on Sunday, drawing large crowds on the very first day. “Many people wish to witness Bama Kali and the traditional dance, but it’s not possible for everyone to travel to Shantipur. So, we wanted to recreate the same experience for the people of Siliguri. We hope to see huge crowds throughout the puja days,” said Mayukh Das, a member of the organising committee.

On Saturday night, the club brought another six-foot idol from Kumartuli in a grand procession accompanied by traditional Bama Kali dances — a spectacle that drew a massive gathering of onlookers. The idol has been crafted by renowned Kumartuli artist Papai Paul from Siliguri. The budget was Rs 16 lakh. The pandal will remain open to visitors till October 23. Light and sound shows will be there on all the puja days.

The Bama Kali tradition of Shantipur dates back nearly 500 years and is known for its deep spiritual roots and simplicity. The immersion procession, where the idol seems to “dance” through the night illuminated by torches (Mashals) instead of electric lights, attracts thousands of devotees every year during Diwali. This famous dance mesmerises people.

In another first for North Bengal, Vivekananda Club has made a Kali Puja pandal entirely out of glass paint. Designed by national award-winning artist Gouranga Kuila, the pandal has already become a major attraction. With a budget of Rs. 35 lakh, the organisers are optimistic about a massive turnout of visitors. The pandal too was inaugurated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sandhani Club has chosen a socially relevant theme — “Chai Na Hote Uma” — focusing on women’s safety and empowerment. The pandal portrays the caged life of women yearning for freedom, a concept that has resonated strongly with visitors.

Like the last two years, this year too, the Mahamaya Sporting Club of Haiderpara has made a 25-feet-tall ‘Boro Maa’ of Naihati as their Kali Puja theme.

Across the city, Siliguri is bathed in the glow of vibrant lights as Kali Puja and Diwali festivities transform the streets into a dazzling spectacle of devotion, artistry, and celebration.