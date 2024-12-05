In a first, EVMs used in Metro union polls

Kolkata: For the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were experimentally used in the Indian Railway union election, specifically in the Kolkata Metro Railway. Metro authorities claimed this is the first instance of EVMs being used in the history of

union elections.

The union elections for Indian Railway’s 17 zones commenced on December 4. For Kolkata Metro Railway, the election continued until December 5, with around 90 percent of voters casting their votes. According to a spokesperson for Metro Railway, voters cast their votes using EVMs, which were introduced as a pilot project. However, ballot papers were also used in this election. Four registered Trade Unions contested in this election, having campaigned peacefully to garner voter support.

Following the completion of this peaceful campaigning, voting was held over two days in six booths. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 12.