In a first, electric train chugs on Radhikapur-Barsoi route

Raiganj: For the first time, a train hauled by an electric engine chugged on the Radhikapur-Barsoi route. Raiganj MP Debasree Choudhuri flagged off the electric engine of the Radhikapur- Barsoi passenger train from Raiganj station of North Dinajpur district on Sunday morning.



The Divisional Railway Manager of NF Railway Katihar division S K Chowdhury was present along with the MP. From pre-Independence days a meter gauge rail was introduced on the Radhikapur-Barsoi route. This route was linked with the then Dinajpur district, now in Bangladesh. In 2006 this meter gauge line was converted to broad gauge. Later the express passenger trains to Kolkata, Delhi and Siliguri started running from Radhikapur. Now electrified engines will run instead of diesel engines on this route.

The Divisional Railway Manager of NF Railway Katihar division S K Chowdhury said: “Now all the trains, except the Siliguri-bound DEMU will run on electric instead of diesel. The Kolkata-bound trains will not have to wait for a long time in Malda Town Station for the change of engine.”

The DRM further stated that Delhi-bound trains from Radhikapur remained non-operational since the pandemic. The members of tWest Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, a trade body of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts urged the DRM to reintroduce these Delhi-bound trains soon. DRM informed that the reintroduction of the train on the Delhi route from Radhikapur is under proposal. The railway authorities will consider it seriously.