In a first, ECI engages ED to locate ‘expenditure-sensitive constituencies’

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time has engaged the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate illegal financial transactions and locate “expenditure-sensitive constituencies”.



The ECI has created a portal with 20 enforcement agencies that includes both central and state for a coordinated approach rather than working in silos for mapping of expenditure-sensitive constituencies

“All the 20 enforcement agencies, including ED, IT, DRI and state agencies like state Excise, state GST will work in tandem to monitor the banking transactions but also probe into the illegal flow of cash through international borders,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said after a three day visit in the city to assess the state’s Lok Sabha election preparedness. The full bench of the Commission led by CEC Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders of the election during their three day visit.

Over the past three elections, Bengal elections have witnessed a notable increase in the confiscation of illicit funds and hence the incorporation of the ED in the oversight of financial transactions assumes significance.

According to available data from the Election Commission (EC), in the 2014 Lok Sabha election illegal cash amounting to Rs 18.93 crore was seized which increased to Rs 44.33 crore in the 2016 Assembly polls, and further rose to Rs 118.04 crore in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the cash seizure climbed up to a whopping Rs 300.11 crore.

“Bengal was earlier not considered to be a financially sensitive state but in the last two elections, the seizure amount was substantially high and hence the commission decided to attach ED to look into the illegal financial flow in the state. The ED will submit its report to the election management committee set up by ECI,” a senior official of the commission said.

The full bench of ECI, during interaction with the agencies, has delivered a clear message to curb money power during the elections and at the same time dry up inflow and distribution of liquor, freebies, drugs etc.

The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) was instructed to transfer cash during designated hours in designated vehicles. The agencies have been directed to carry out monitoring of airstrips and helipads in the state.