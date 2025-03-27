In a first, chemical-free Malda mangoes set to reach the US

Malda: Malda’s world-famous mangoes are set to cross international borders once again, reaching the United States for the first time. As mango trees in the district are still in the flowering stage, preparations for export have already begun. The Malda district Horticulture department has taken proactive steps to ensure that chemical-free, high-quality mangoes reach global markets, including the US, Saudi Arabia and various European nations.

According to Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the Horticulture department, two farmers in Malda have successfully cultivated “purified” mangoes without chemical treatments. These mangoes are now being prepared for export to meet the strict international quality standards.

Traditionally, private exporters from Delhi, Kolkata and other parts of Bengal have facilitated the export of Malda’s mangoes. However, this year, several Malda-based traders will also be directly involved in the process.

To further strengthen this initiative, a workshop on scientific mango cultivation and export procedures was recently held in Chanchal. A similar workshop took place at Malda Town Hall, where both farmers and business owners participated. Layek assured that the state government is fully supporting local traders in their efforts to expand mango exports. “We have taken steps much earlier this time to ensure a smooth export process. Private exporters and local business representatives have been consulted and traders have given their approval for international shipments,” stated Layek.

The expansion of Malda’s mango exports to international markets could significantly boost farmers’ incomes. Recognising this potential, the state government has instructed the relevant departments to facilitate the process. An official from the Horticulture department noted that the shift towards chemical-free mango farming has eliminated concerns about export restrictions. Additionally, Malda has adequate packaging and transportation facilities, ensuring that mangoes reach airports in air-conditioned containers before being shipped abroad.

Malda is a key mango-producing district, with approximately 31,610 hectares of land dedicated to mango cultivation. This year, the district is expected to produce around 3.5 lakh metric tons of mangoes. Malda is home to a variety of mangoes, including Fazli, Langra, Gopalbhog, Khirsapati, Himsagar, Amrapali, Mallika, Subarnarekha, Lakshmanbhog and Dilsad. These mangoes are widely sold across India and are now set to make their mark in the US market. Ujjwal Saha, president of the Malda Mango Traders’ Association, confirmed that local traders are enthusiastic about the export initiative. “We have taken steps to ensure that Malda’s mangoes reach the American market this year. The process is underway and we are confident of a successful export season,” he said. With strong government backing and increasing global demand, Malda’s mangoes are poised to achieve new heights of international recognition, bringing prosperity to the region’s farmers and traders.