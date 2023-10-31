In a first, CCTV cameras installed at Balurghat Stadium

BALURGHAT: As many as 13 CCTV cameras were installed at Balurghat Stadium on Sunday due to security purposes.



This initiative was taken up by the Dakshin Dinajpur District Sports Association (DDDSA) for the first time at Balurghat Stadium. There was no CCTV camera installed at the stadium.

All the cameras were installed from the playing field to the entire stadium area. This will ensure the safety of the players. If necessary, more CCTVs will be installed in the coming days, it is learnt.

Currently, CCTVs are installed in various institutions from schools to colleges for security reasons.

In Balurghat Stadium, due to the lack of CCTVs, anti-social groups were gathering in the stadium premises at night. As soon as the matter came to notice, the concerned authority of DDDSA held a meeting before Durga Puja. The meeting unanimously decided to install CCTVs in the stadium for the security of players and to stop the anti-social activities.

Amitabha Ghosh, secretary of DDDSA, said: “We have different sports seasons ahead. Players come from outside. There are women players as well as men. Their security can be further ensured by installing CCTVs in the stadium. The safety of players is important. Now we can see and record what is happening in the stadium. As a result, no one will have the courage to do unpleasant things.”

According to him, 13 CCTVs were installed in the stadium in two phases at a cost of about Rs 60,000. “Earlier, there were no CCTVs in

the stadium.

They were installed after the decision of the executive committee meeting. Following the installation, what is happening in the stadium is monitored. Besides, the movement of anti-social elements in the stadium area has decreased,” he said.

Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, said: “Everywhere there are CCTVs for the security of common people. Even if there is an incident, it is convenient for the police to investigate.”