In a first, blood component separation unit installed at Darjeeling Dist Hospital

Darjeeling: Health services in Darjeeling district have got an additional boost with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating three healthcare projects remotely from Kolkata. For the first time, the Darjeeling District Hospital Blood Bank has got a blood component separation and storage unit.



“Now patients from Darjeeling and Kurseong will not have to travel to Siliguri for blood plasma and platelets. They will be available at the Darjeeling District Hospital Blood Bank. The blood component separation and storage unit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is successfully being operated,” stated Tulsi Pramanik, chief medical officer of health (CMOH), Darjeeling.

The unit has been installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore and 7 lakh.

“The blood platelets and plasma will be available to patients of Darjeeling District Hospital, Kurseong Sub-Divisional Hospital and 5 Block hospitals, absolutely free of cost. They will not have to travel to Siliguri at all. In severe burn and dengue cases, blood plasma and platelets are required,” stated Pramanik.

Along with this, Rs 1 crore and 88 lakh has been sanctioned for the thorough repair of the Darjeeling District Hospital.

“The amount includes three estimates — Rs 90 lakh for the renovation of the out patient department (OPD), Rs 88 lakh for the sewerage system and Rs 77 lakh and Rs 22 lakh for changing the entire roof of the hospital,” stated Arun Sigchi, GTA Sabhasad in-charge of health.

Rs 89 lakh has also been sanctioned for an additional 20-bed ward for Kharibari Hospital in Siliguri sub-division, the CMOH added.