In a first, an education conclave added to International Evening chapter

Kolkata: Ever since the iconic Calcutta Club introduced its International Evening in 1979, this was for the first time an education conclave was held. Till 2022, the importance of the evening mostly lay in its international cuisine, premier cultural programmes and high-end décor. But in 2023, the century-old Calcutta Club broke barriers and held International Evening in association with the Techno India Group for three days, also a first for the club.



President Pramit Kumar Ray feels the club has a social obligation toward the next generation. “Without education, the next generation wouldn’t be able to survive. Yes, we kept our tradition of International Evening intact with food and music, but we also focused on education, which is key in nation-building,” he said.

On Day I, the education conclave of Calcutta Club International Evening was graced by adman Prahlad Kakkar and Padma Bhushan awardee Indian physicist Bikash Sinha. On Day II, cultural programmes comprising dance, and music kept the members and guests hooked. Day 3, a Sunday, saw former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in an intimate conversation with the club members, alongside music and poetry. Titled ‘Phire Chole Mayer Taaney’, an evening dedicated to spring to commemorate International Women’s Day, witnessed singer Lopamudra Mitra and elocutionist Bratati Bandyopadhyay entertain the audience with their creations.

Dr Ramaditya Ray, chairman for the department, social and cultural, Calcutta Club told Millennium Post: “With so many dignitaries like Prahlad Kakkar and Bikash Sinha gracing the education conclave, it has been a runaway success. With Satyam Roychowdhury, chairman, International Evening Committee, Calcutta Club, beside us, we could think of focusing on education,” he said.

Mentor Kalyan Roy Choudhury said the concept of International Evening was to bring the world together through education. But he also said that next time onwards, they need to focus on the timing of the event. “We did it when the summer was about to set in. Traditionally, International Evening is held during the peak of winter. We have members who are in their 50s, 60s, 70s and octogenarians, and they need to enjoy the International Evening. In this case, the weather plays an important role,” he told Millennium Post.

He further added that the International Evening is like the reunion day where the members celebrate the spirit of the club.

Apart from cultural programmes, and world cuisine, a career fair was held too at the Calcutta Club where global

universities and student counselors participated.