In a first, about 13 polling stns in Jalpaiguri to be theme-based

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Election Commission has introduced a new initiative to enhance voter participation in the tea plantation-surrounded Lok Sabha constituency of Jalpaiguri. For the first time, 13 polling stations in Jalpaiguri are being adorned with specific themes.



Some stations showcase themes like tea gardens and vibrant democracy with women’s participation, while others highlight tourism or advocate for environmental conservation through tree planting.

According to the Jalpaiguri District Election Commission, each of the nine blocks in the district feature at least one theme-based booth. Among these, four booths in Sadar block and two booths in Rajganj are scheduled for decoration. The Rajganj booths will focus on themes of democracy and women’s participation, while the Sadar booths emphasise women’s voting participation. A booth in Meteli will exude an incense-themed atmosphere, while one in Kranti will showcase tourism.

Additionally, a booth in Nagrakata will promote eco-friendliness and one in Banarhat will advocate for tree planting to save lives. Furthermore, a booth in Malbazar aims to encourage youth participation in voting.

Priyadarshini Bhattacharya, Additional District Magistrate, stated: “Various programmes have been initiated district-wide through Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to motivate voters and the Commission consistently supports such endeavours. This time, the creation of theme-based polling stations aims to inspire people to vote. Notably, some booths will showcase the district’s renowned tea gardens, while others will underscore the significance of women in democracy. With the district boasting 927,339 female voters, 149 model women booths have been established with all-female staff, including poll workers and security personnel.”