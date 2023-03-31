In a 1st, Darj Hills get shelter for urban homeless

darjeeling: The Darjeeling Hills got its first shelter for the urban homeless with a facility having come up at Kurseong town.



Funded by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), it has been handed over to the Kurseong Municipality. This is 56th such home in Bengal. There are provisions of a total of 109 facilities across the state.

“We are very lucky that the first such facility in the Hills is at Kurseong. Many will benefit from this. The state government is doing an excellent job by coming up with such facilities. It will be of great help, especially during the freezing winter months,” stated Brigen Gurung, Chairman, Kurseong Municipality.

The project is in line with a Supreme Court directive to protect the urban homeless. However, there are many states that are yet to comply with the directive of the apex court.

The 25-bedded facility has come up near the Kurseong Municipality in the heart of Kurseong town.

“Funded by SUDA, the building was constructed by the Municipal Engineering Directorate, Siliguri at a cost of Rs 1crore 95lakh,” stated the Chairman.

The facility will serve as a temporary shelter for people who sleep in the open and also those who work during odd hours and need a place to rest when they are off duty.

“Even relatives of patients from far off places can spend a day or two in this temporary shelter,” added Gurung.

The facility has provision for drinking water, kitchen, library room and also a recreational room with a television.

“A management committee will be set up to run the facility. The committee will meet next week to chalk out various issues pertaining to the running of the centre. Caregivers and a manager have to be appointed. We will pay nominal remunerations ranging between Rs 3000 and Rs 5000 approximately to the caregivers. The administrative process will continue, however, we can start taking in inmates,” added the Chairman.

SUDA will be bearing the cost, including the annual maintenance for 5 years and then the Municipality will have to run the facility on their own.

Soumen De of SUDA stated: “There are plans to build 109 such facilities in Bengal in total. The one at Kurseong is the 56th one.”

Inaugurating the facility, Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, stated: “This is an asset for Kurseong. People who want to serve others can come here. Now, that we have got such a wonderful facility it has to be run well.”