‘In 6 yrs, I didn’t waste any opportunity to take up matters concerning Darj Hills’

Darjeeling: Shanta Chettri, the outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, expressing gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for giving her the opportunity has stated that in the 6 years of her tenure, she has worked hard to represent the Gorkha people of the Darjeeling Hills.



She has further stated that her six years have been spent in hard work and learning.

“On August 18, my term as Rajya Sabha MP will come to an end. In these 6 years I did not waste a single opportunity to take up matters concerning our Darjeeling Hills,” stated Chettri.

She added that she raised the issues of tribal status for the left out 11 sub-communities of the Gorkhas; inclusion of the Lepcha language in the 8th schedule; issues pertaining to tea workers, problems faced on roads and national highways during monsoon; Kurseong TV relay centre; not to relocate army hospital from Darjeeling and matters concerning Himalayan Railways. “Around 400 questions raised by me have been admitted in Parliament,” added Chettri.

She stated that she had brought about 14 Bills in all from a fashion institute in Kurseong; Sports university in Darjeeling; Film Institute in Kalimpong; Darjeeling City Promotion of Tourism Bill and The Siliguri International market Bill which shall be tabled this session.

“For West Bengal, I introduced the Bengal Freedom Fighters Memorial; Indian national Army Bill; Sarva Dharma Temple Bill. I have spoken on The Third Gender Bill and presented my valued opinion and suggestions which was satisfying as this gender deserves a lot more” stated the MP. She has spoken on innumerable special mentions and Zero Hours.

“I am eternally thankful to our leader Mamata Banerjee for giving me this opportunity. It is due to her trust in me that I got such a wonderful opportunity to serve my people,” added Chettri.