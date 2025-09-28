In 300-yr-old tradition, Phulghara celebrates Durga Puja by honouring Goddess Manasa

BALURGHAT: At a time when the rest of Bengal is celebrating Durga Puja with grandeur, the residents of Phulghara village near Balurghat follow a unique tradition that has continued for over 300 years. Here, instead of Goddess Durga, the villagers worship Goddess Manasa during the four festive days of Durga Puja. The rituals include daily Chandi Path and the recitation of Manasamangal songs, which form an integral part of the celebrations.

According to local lore, the custom originated during a period when the village was plagued by snake infestations. Frequent snakebites claimed the lives of villagers as well as livestock and the community lived in constant fear. Despite efforts, no remedy seemed effective. As the legend goes, a villager named Gudar Mondal received a divine vision in which Goddess Manasa instructed him to begin her worship to rid the village of the crisis.

The following day, while bathing in the Atreyee River, Gudar reportedly discovered a wooden structure of the goddess floating in the water. He brought it back and established it in the village temple. From that moment, the worship of Manasa began in Phulghara and villagers believe that no one has since died from snakebite in the area. Initially held in the month of Shravan, the rituals were later shifted to the month of Ashwin, coinciding with Durga Puja. Since then, Manasa has been worshipped in place of Durga, with Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati also placed beside her as symbols of Durga’s companions.

Pratim Sarkar, a villager, explained: “There was never a tradition of Durga Puja in our village. Instead, during Ashwin we worship Manasa for four days following the same rituals of Durga Puja. Alongside Chandi Path, Manasamangal songs are also performed.”

Every year, the unusual celebration draws visitors from far and wide who are curious to witness this distinctive ‘Manasa Puja.’ Despite the passage of centuries, the rituals continue in their original form. Villagers maintain a strict vegetarian diet during the four days. The temple premises transform into a festive ground, hosting fairs, dramas, folk theatre and cultural programmes.

Though the Puja originally began on the Mondal family’s land, it has now evolved into a community festival. “It may be held on our property but today it is celebrated as a collective event. Priests, musicians and potters from families associated with the rituals for generations still participate,” said Bhajan Mondal, a descendant of Gudar Mondal.

Another villager, Swapan Sarkar, added: “A few days later, neighbouring villages will hold Durga Puja but here in Phulghara, we will continue to worship Manasa instead. That is what makes our village special.”