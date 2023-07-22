In 2024, INDIA will win & BJP will lose: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee from the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally sounded the death knell for the BJP-led Centre saying that the alliance — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — of 26 political parties will oust the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2024.



While addressing a massive gathering in Dharmatala on Friday, Banerjee hinted that the formation of an alliance of 26 political parties is poised to be a game changer as it will defeat the NDA government, reminding the masses that the common objective of all the parties is to put an end to the Modi government which she termed a ‘war monger’.

“We have formed an all-inclusive coalition. Our common interest is to oust the Modi government which has simply become unbearable. Let INDIA win, and BJP lose. If the BJP government returns to power in 2024, there will be no democracy in our country. We have to throw them out; Trinamool does not run after power, we want peace. BJP wants to sell the country, Trinamool wants to save our country,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “I congratulate the 26 political parties for having come together and forming the INDIA alliance to defeat the BJP. I am happy about the alliance that has been formulated. From now on, our clarion call will be ‘Jeetega Bharat’ (INDIA will win). All our future programmes will be held under the “INDIA” banner. The BJP government has crossed all limits of decency; it is time for the people to remove them from power.”

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is trying to divide Bengal. “BJP wants to break Bengal. It is jealous of Bengal’s success. They want to create a rift between Rajbongshis and Kamtapuris, between Hindus and Muslims, and between North Bengal and South Bengal. However, their dreams will never materialise. The BJP is jealous of the social security schemes that the Bengal government provides, be it Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar, Aikyashree, Jai Johar, Medhashree, Khadya Sathi or any of the 67-odd social welfare schemes of the state government,” Banerjee remarked.

On Panchayat election violence, she said: “There has been much hue and cry over the Panchayat election violence. In 2003 when Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was Chief Minister, around 39 people died on the day of the Panchayat polls whereas this year, only 15 died on the day of polling. Members of the same family compete with each other under the banner of different political parties in the Panchayat elections. They often engage in trouble. It is a social problem. Incidents might have happened due to personal enmity. Since the election notification, around 29 people died in Bengal out of which 18 were Trinamool Congress workers. Out of 71,000 booths, trouble broke out in three places — Bhangar (South 24-Parganas), Domkal (Murshidabad) and Cooch Behar.”

She once again reminded the people that the state government is probing every case related to the poll violence.

“We have also given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who’ve died in these clashes. Not just that, we are also giving a Special Home Guard job to one member of the victim’s family, irrespective of their political ideology or affiliation,” Banerjee stated.