In 1st phase, state disburses Rs 7.5L, 8 decimal land as compensation

Alipurduar: The government has disbursed Rs 7.5 lakh, half of the compensation money, in the first phase to 207 families from two forest settlements in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), coupled with 8 decimals of government land.



This appealing package has sparked interest among residents in several forest villages within the core area of BTR, prompting discussions about establishing permanent settlements outside the forest. At least three forest dwellers are eager to relocate swiftly with the government’s package.

The new designated location for the Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti will be near the Bhatpara Tea Garden in Kalchini Block on government land. A lottery was conducted for 207 plots, ensuring transparency and minimising the likelihood of controversies. Bhutia Basti residents received their plots on Friday, and families from Gangutiya Basti were allotted theirs on Saturday.

R Vimala, the District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “A certain amount of money has been allocated to the people of the two forest settlements in the first phase. The lottery was held for land plots, and we hope everyone will thrive in their new village. Various developmental projects will be undertaken on these 40 acres of government land.”

The BTR, dedicated to the conservation of the Royal Bengal Tiger for 15 years, adheres to the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Other villages, including Jayanti and Raymatang, are also slated for relocation from the forest core area, following NTCA guidelines. Villagers closely monitored the compensation process, ensuring its alignment with government announcements.

Over the past 15 years, villagers navigated through various speculations and practices surrounding the issue. Doubts and confusion prevailed, especially regarding the amount of compensation. However, in the last two months, there has been a surge of interest and engagement in the rehabilitation process.

Experts suggest that if people refrain from entering the BTR’s core area for a year, biodiversity, including the Royal Bengal Tiger population, could experience significant growth. The villagers’ interest in resettlement is seen as a positive sign for the BTR.

Apurba Sen, the Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, remarked: “The people of the two forest settlements have received the package money and land. A number of forest dwellers have already shown interest in resettlement.”