Improving air quality, better patrolling: State police requisitions for another 2,500 e-cycles

Kolkata: The Bengal Police has requisitioned for another 2,500 electric cycles from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), a move aimed towards a significant stride towards improving air quality and better patrolling in the narrow lanes and bylanes.

The requirement has come from rural as well as urban areas. “We have recently distributed 1,450 electric cycles to police units for patrolling the sensitive area. The cycles proved to be very effective in patrolling. We received requisition for another 2,500 cycles. We are examining the proposal and will distribute more electric cycles. The number will depend upon the budget,” said a WBPCB official.

The distribution of electric cycles is a part of the National Clean Air Programme. The police during patrolling are using diesel vehicles even in narrow lanes and bylanes resulting in vehicular emission. If they use battery-driven bicycles, the same will reduce the carbon footprint. “Hence, we are pushing for e-cycles and such distribution happened for the first time in the country,” said the WBPCB official.

The WBPCB’s priority will be to first provide these cycles for the police stations that come under the six non-attainment cities in Bengal — namely Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur, Howrah, Barrackpore and Haldia.

Former state environment minister and incumbent minister of Non Conventional Energy Resources department, Ghulam Rabanni in July had announced in the state Assembly that such electric cycles will be provided to Bengal police for zero emission patrolling.