Improved quality pineapple saplings distributed to cultivators

Raiganj: In a significant move to enhance pineapple cultivation and increase production quality, the officials of the Islampur Sub-Divisional Horticulture department on Wednesday distributed a large quantity of improved pineapple saplings among farmers of Chopra and Islampur blocks in North Dinajpur district. The newly-introduced MD-2 breed pineapple saplings, known for their superior taste, larger fruit size and higher resistance to disease, are expected to transform the fruit-growing sector in the region.

According to horticulture officials, around 1.91 lakh MD-2 saplings have been distributed in each block. The initiative is aimed at promoting advanced horticultural practices and providing cultivators with opportunities to improve commercial returns.

Chopra block is considered one of the most important pineapple-producing regions in Bengal. Pineapple farming is carried out across nearly 8000 hectares of agricultural land covering more than 40 villages such as Ariyagaon, Sonapur, Teliguchh, Mohanguchh, Purba Chutiakhor, Photamani, Majhiwali, Nandiguchh and Haptiaguchh. Similarly, in Islampur block, large-scale cultivation is done in areas including Agdimti, Aliganj, Barhat, Gabindapur, Garnabari, Bhelaguchh and Sabudanga.

The Bidhan Nagar market in Darjeeling district, located close to Chopra, serves as the biggest trading hub, from where pineapples are exported to different states across the country.

Local cultivators expressed their satisfaction with the new variety. Rahamat Ali, a farmer from Chopra, said: “We received MD-2 breed pineapple saplings from the Horticulture department.

We have been assured that these saplings will produce bigger and sweeter fruits and are less prone to disease. We are hopeful for better yield and increased income.”

Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer of Islampur, Anik Majumder, stated: “We have distributed around 1.91 lakh MD-2 saplings in each block. With successful growth, the farmers are expected to earn better profits than previous seasons.”