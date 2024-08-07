Import-export likely to resume soon through Hili

Hili: Indian nationals are returning to India through the Hili border amidst mounting anxiety.

However, efforts are underway to restore normalcy at the Hili border. Despite the continued halt on exports, Bangladesh has assured that efforts are being made to resume import-export activities.

From Tuesday morning, there was a noticeable crowd of Bangladeshis at the immigration office in Hili waiting to return to Bangladesh. Kamrul Hasan, a businessman from Bangladesh who arrived in India on Tuesday, stated: “Very few vehicles are running in Bangladesh. However, the situation seems a wee bit better than on Monday.”

Partho Adhikari, a resident of Kundu Colony in Balurghat, shared a harrowing experience. He said: “I, along with another person, had gone to Shibganj, Bangladesh, for a religious event a few days ago. We found ourselves amidst violent unrest. We were so scared that we hid in the bushes by the river.” After witnessing the violent scenes firsthand, he has decided never to set foot in Bangladesh again.

The Indian side of the Hili border has remained under strict vigilance by the BSF (Border Security Force) since Monday, with district administration also keeping a close watch on the situation. (Photo)

The tension in Bangladesh spilled over to the Hili border on Monday, impacting cross-border activities. This situation was witnessed by Indians from the Indian side of the border. Due to the suspension of exports, Indian trucks loaded with raw materials and other goods were parked at the Hili truck terminus in India for several days.

The heightened tension in Bangladesh has left residents of border areas anxious. However, from Tuesday morning, there have been signs of improvement at the Hili land port. A meeting took place at the zero line of the Hili border where representatives from the BDR (Bangladesh Rifles) urged Indian traders to resume the export of goods to Bangladesh. In response, Indian traders requested the unloading of goods from the stranded Indian trucks in Bangladesh and their return to India.

One truck returned from Bangladesh through the Hili border on Tuesday.

Along with the truck, a total of 107 people, including drivers and their assistants have returned to India from Bangladesh. 88 trucks are still stranded in Bangladesh.